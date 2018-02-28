United flight from Newark makes emergency landing

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania — A United flight headed from Newark to Los Angeles made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff on Tuesday night.

United flight #1165, which left Newark shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, was forced to land at Allentown-Bethlehem International Airport about 30 minutes after takeoff because of the smell of smoke in the cockpit, according to airport spokesman Colin Riccobon.

Riccobon said passengers were brought back to Newark via bus after landing. No injuries were reported among the passengers and crew on board the Boeing 757.

Allentown Police and Fire crews responded to the incident. The source of the smoke remained under investigation, according to Riccobon.

A message for United Airlines has not yet been returned.

Several young men from Lakewood were on board the flight heading to California to celebrate the Purim holiday which began on Wednesday, according to the Lakewood Scoop .

A U.S. national from Micronesia who panicked on Sunday night when his United flight from Newark to Tampa was delayed opened up an emergency exit and slid down the inflatable slide. He was apprehended by airport personnel and Port Authority Police.

