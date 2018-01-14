Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Union Township woman reported missing after work on Thursday

By Dan Alexander January 14, 2018 10:20 AM
Mary Ann Clark
Mary Ann Clark (Union Twp Police)

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 74-year-old woman last seen walking towards a PATH station earlier this week in Manhattan remained missing on Sunday.

Union Township Police said Mary Ann Clark was last seen on Thursday leaving work around 5:10 p.m.heading to a PATH train. She normally takes the train to Newark and then continues her trip home to Union on a NJ Transit train, police said.

Clark stands approximately 4′ 10″ tall and is described by police as heavy set. She has brown eyes and brown, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a dark purple winter coat, blue jeans and boots. She was carrying a black tote bag with a blue interior.

The Facebook group Help Find Mary Clark said they believe she returned home on Thursday but went missing during her commute on Friday morning.

Police asked anyone with information about Clark to call 908-851-5000.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM