Union Township woman reported missing after work on Thursday

Mary Ann Clark (Union Twp Police)

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 74-year-old woman last seen walking towards a PATH station earlier this week in Manhattan remained missing on Sunday.

Union Township Police said Mary Ann Clark was last seen on Thursday leaving work around 5:10 p.m.heading to a PATH train. She normally takes the train to Newark and then continues her trip home to Union on a NJ Transit train, police said.

Clark stands approximately 4′ 10″ tall and is described by police as heavy set. She has brown eyes and brown, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a dark purple winter coat, blue jeans and boots. She was carrying a black tote bag with a blue interior.

The Facebook group Help Find Mary Clark said they believe she returned home on Thursday but went missing during her commute on Friday morning.

Police asked anyone with information about Clark to call 908-851-5000.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on