UNION TOWNSHIP — A man accused of fatally stabbing his father and setting their family home on fire has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Union County prosecutors say Jeff Adams entered his plea Monday. The 21-year-old Union Township man now faces a 25-year term when he's sentenced March 16.

Emergency responders found the body of 59-year-old Michael Adams inside the residence after the May 8 fire. Jeff Adams fled the home after the fire started but turned himself in to police later that day.

Authorities say Jeff Adams stabbed his father after the two men argued, but further details have not been disclosed. They also have not said how the fire was started.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

More From New Jersey 101.5