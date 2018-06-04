Union High teacher helps save family from eviction

"Last week, I found out that one of my students, George, was evicted along with his mother and brother. On top of being evicted, George's mom (Melanie R.) lost her job. After hearing this, I had to do something to help them out, especially since she is a single mom of two boys. As much as I try to inspire my students, they inspire me right back, and the same goes for my students' parents. My students' parents are doing everything they can to ensure that their children are better off than they were, by working multiple jobs and making sacrifices. Melanie is one such parent who is truly inspiring and willing to do anything for her two boys." A GoFundMe page was set up and by Sunday the goal was met and money continues to roll in. You can contribute here.