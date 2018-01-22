Union County establishes first LGBTQ office in NJ

Creatas Images

Union county becomes the first county in New Jersey to open an office to provide services to the lesbian, gay and transgender community.

“We have had many people from the LGBTQ community not only come up to myself but to fellow freeholders and saying that they feel that they are not being fairly represented,” Union County Freehold Board Chairman Sergio Granados said.

The office was launched this month. With a budget of between $20,000 and $30,000, Granados says the LGBTQ Services Office will serve as a catalyst for advocacy, awareness and action.

“We are trying to make sure that everyone feels that they have a voice and an equal seat at the table,” he said.

“We are at a point in time where we need to make sure that all of our residents throughout Union County and across the entire state of New Jersey have equal rights. We are seeing that individuals in top leadership, when it comes to even the president, are not taking a focus to make sure that we are inclusive for all.”

According to Granados, the office will be a platform for leadership and collaboration.

The office will hold its first meeting in February.

