Monmouth man charged with using neighbor’s internet for child porn

Using a neighbor's internet access to deal collect and deal child porn led to a Union Beach man's arrest, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office .

Investigators conducted an 11-month investigation into the lewd activity but then found out it was 59-year-old Henry Cicerale who was partaking in the disturbing habit, prosecutors said.

Cicerale is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for distribution of child pornography, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for possession of child pornography, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Cicerale turned himself in on March 29.

Prosecutors say he had previously set up the wireless internet network at the neighbor's home and was using that network to access, download and distribute child pornography.

A forensic review of his computers and other digital media devices uncovered hundreds of items of child pornography.

Authorities also found a loaded handgun in Cicerale's home.

At a pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday, Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon ordered Cicerale released with conditions "over the objections of the Prosecutor's Office. "

Cicerale was ordered to remain under home detention with an electronic ankle-monitoring device and is only allowed to leave his home for approved appointments and court appearances.

The judge also barred Cicerale from using the internet and having any unsupervised contact with children.

He faces five to 10 years in a state prison if convicted of distributing child porn, three to five years if convicted on the possession charge and five to 10 years for the weapons offense.