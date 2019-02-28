Uber driver raped female passenger in NJ, police say

A Brooklyn man has been accused of raping a woman in one of New Jersey's richest and safest communities after giving her a ride as her Uber driver.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo on Thursday said 35-year-old Dearan Bennett was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault.

The crime happened in the summer in Alpine. In a 911 call on June 1, 2018, the victim said she had just been sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.

Calo said the subsequent investigation involved the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Alpine police.

State Police Uniform Crime records from 2008 through 2018 show the rape reported in Alpine last year was the only one on record in the borough.

Bennett made his first court appearance in Hackensack on Wednesday and was taken to Bergen County Jail. He is slated for a detention hearing on Monday.

