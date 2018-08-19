Two still wanted in ambush shooting of Camden County cops

CAMDEN — One of three men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two police detectives earlier this month is in custody, and authorities are encouraging the remaining men to turn themselves in.

Juan Figueroa, 20, was arrested without incident in Gloucester City, according to Chief Scott Thomson of the Camden County Police Department. Thomson said police are continuing the search for 19-year-old Alexander DeJesus and 26-year-old Ammar Hall.

The three men have been charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection to the shooting of two Camden metro officers who were shot in their vehicle on Aug. 7. Thomson said both men are considered armed and dangerous.

"We encourage both suspects to turn themselves in peacefully," Thomson said.

A $60,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the two men. Thomson encouraged anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 856-757-7042.

