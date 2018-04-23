No more diluted coffee or smelly sponges — Doyle’s life hacks

I’ve been saving this first life hack until the weather got warmer and people started drinking iced coffee drinks. This one is crazy stupid but its very easy and makes things much better. Next time you make coffee, take an empty ice cube tray and fill it with coffee (after it has cooled) and put in the freezer. The next time you make your iced coffee drink, use the coffee cubes instead of ice cubes. It won’t dilute your coffee so when you get to the bottom of the cup its not all water. I think you’ll notice the difference.

My second life hack is also simple (which is a good thing in the life hack world). When your kitchen sponge is starting to show its age, pop into the microwave for a couple of minutes. The heat will kill all the odor causing bacteria and give your sponge extra life. Of course, you can always zap a newer sponge, too, just to kill the germs.

More from New Jersey 101.5