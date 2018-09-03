Two people killed in Paterson shooting caps violent weekend

PATERSON — Two people were killed when shots were fired at a BMW stopped in the street on Sunday night continuing a weekend of violence, police said.

Four people were inside the sedan which was stopped on 18th Street near Broadway in Paterson around 11:20 p.m., according to Passaic County prosecutor Camelia Valdes. A 48-year-old year old man was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, while a 33-year-old woman died at the scene. A 33-year-old woman is in critical condition while a 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Valdes. The prosecutor said all four were from Paterson.

Valdes said the shooting took place at 12th Avenue, but the car continued along Broadway for six blocks before coming to a stop. She did not disclose the identities of anyone involved, or the circumstances of the shooting.

A 17-year-old male suffered a non-fatal gunshot on East 24th Street wound early Saturday morning while a 33-year-old woman who shot during an attempted robbery of the car she was a passenger in on Market Street. A 23-year-old male was also shot on Friday night.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Valdes asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Paterson Police at 973-321-1120.

