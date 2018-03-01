Two NJ school districts closed by threatening email, cops say

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Two Gloucester County school districts were closed on Thursday because of online threats.

A "threatening email" sent to a staff member of the Franklin Township School District overnight led to the closure of all schools in the district, according to a post on the Franklin Township Police Facebook page.

"We are working diligently to identify the sender of that email at this time," police wrote in their message, which did not disclose the contents of the message.

Franklin Township Police Lt. Matt Decesari told ABC 6 Action News the email was sent to a teacher and threatened a shooting at one of the district schools

The Franklin Township School District includes three elementary schools: Janvier School, the Main Road School and the Reutter School.

Delsea Regional High School, which is located in Franklinville, also closed for the day, according to a message on the district website . Just over 1,000 students from Elk Township and Franklin Township attend Delsea.

Two Delsea students, both under the age of 18, were charged on Monday with making terroristic threats and causing false public alarm after they were overheard making comments about school violence. Police determined no threat existed at the school and released the teens to the custody of their parents.

Franklin Township Police in Somerset County noted on their Facebook page there was some confusion in reporting the closure.

The districts are only the second and third to close in New Jersey because of online threats made in the two weeks since the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Two students at Lakewood High Schoo l were charged on Tuesday after sending an email making threats about "blowing up" or "shooting up" an unspecified school. Investigators said the email came from the high school with the name of a student, but after questioning two students, police determined it was an "unamusing" hoax.

In Somerset County on Friday, a 17-year-old male student who brought a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun to Franklin High School was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

