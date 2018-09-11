NJ school closures because of mold keeps getting worse

WILLIAMSTOWN — Two more New Jersey schools are closed because of mold, adding to a growing list of more than a dozen districts affected by the health concern this month.

Two schools in the Buena school district in Atlantic County — the Dr. J.P. Cleary Elementary School and Collings Lakes Elementary School — were closed Monday because of the discovery of mold. Cleary should be closed for three weeks and Collings for two weeks during remediation. The district is working with the Atlantic County Office of Education to find a temporary location for classes.

"I certainly understand the complexity of feelings that you may be experiencing, anxiety, anger, and confusion, to name a few," Superintendent David C. Cappuccio Jr. wrote in a message to the district.

The high heat and humidity of the summer brought on a number of cases throughout New Jersey. Many districts discovered the mold as schools were opened up in August to prepare for classes and took care of the issue.

Others found it as the school year got underway, such as North Brunswick High School, which closed on Friday and remained shut on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Brian Zychowski said a backlog at testing labs around the state has delayed getting back test results.

"We have no control over the labs and I cannot permit staff and students into the High School until the results are returned, examined and favorable," Zychowski said in a message.

Meanwhile, the Flemington-Raritan school district will start classes Tuesday after a mold issue that delayed the start of classes was remediated and the schools, save for Francis Desmares School, were determined to be safe for students and staff.

Several other rooms and spaces throughout the district remain closed for additional testing and cleaning.

Elsewhere in the state:

Stafford : Students at McKinley School were temporarily relocated to another building after mold remediation of at least 28 classrooms stretched past the first day of school.

Monroe (Middlesex): The middle school's auditorium is off limits until mold is cleaned.

Dumont : An art room in the high school was found with "unacceptable levels of mold."

Hopatcong : Start of school was delayed a second time until Sept. 14 after mold was found in every school.

Lakehurst : Lakehurst Elementary School students will start the school year at St. John's Church and in schools in neighboring Manchester.

Old Bridge : Jonas Salk Middle School had to delay its first day of school by a week.

Watchung : The start of school at Bayberry Elementary was postponed indefinitely because of high mold levels in at least 15 classrooms.

White Township : Fungus was being professionally cleaned from five classrooms. Students that were supposed to be in those classes were moved to other rooms in the meantime.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: