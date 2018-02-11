Two killed in Jersey City crash, prosecutor says

JERSEY CITY — Two people are confirmed dead in an early morning crash on Sunday that left toys spread all over the road.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office would only confirm the incident on Tonnelle Avenue (Routes 1 and 9) in Jersey City between Manhattan Avenue and North Street.

The Jersey Journal reported Jersey City Police said this would by the fourth and fifth fatalities on city streets this year.

Pictures from the scene posted by RLS Metro Breaking News show at least two cars were involved. One appears to be a white vehicle was flipped over on its roof, while a small red car jumped the curb, hit a telephone pole and came to rest against a building

The Jersey Journal reported t oys and a stroller were found on the road near the wreckage of the crash.

Tonnelle Avenue was reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. following an investigation.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop signed an executive order during the week adopting the "Vision Zero" program with the goal of zero traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Jersey City roads by 2026.

“During the past few months, Jersey City has been the scene of a number of tragic traffic fatalities that have each shaken our community and created a desperate need for a solution. Signing on to ‘Vision Zero’ is our latest, and hopefully our final, initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities on our city’s roadways. Each and every life that has been lost as a result of a traffic accident is avoidable, and today, we are taking an important step towards building a powerful, data-driven Action Plan to make sure that no more lives will be senselessly lost on our roads," Fulop said in a statement.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ