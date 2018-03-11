Two killed in East River helicopter crash, reports say

NEW YORK — A helicopter has crashed in New York City's East River.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is reportedly inverted in the water.

The Coast Guard confirmed sending two response boats to the scene, and that one person had been rescued by a tugboat five others had been rescued by the NYPD and FDNY. The Coast Guard said the condition of the people rescued was "currently unknown."

Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio reported on Twitter that there were two fatalities in the crash .

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

No other information has been released.

