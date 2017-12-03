Two killed by gunfire in Hillside, Pleasantville Saturday night

Two people were killed in separate incidents in New Jersey on Saturday.

Police arrived around 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Summer Avenue in Hillside and found Kevin Hill, 29, of lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Thomas K. Isenhour.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported several rounds of gunfire were heard.

Hill was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Isenhour asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Hillside Police at 908-358-3048.

A man was also found dead on Tilton Road in Pleasantville after residents reported hearing shots fired around 6:53 p.m, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyler. Police arrived to find Josue Demosthenes, 29, with two gunshot wounds and a 21-year-old man and 23 year-old woman also wounded.

All three were taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center, City Campus where Demosthenes was pronounced dead.

Tyler asked anyone with information to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.

No arrests have been made in either incident, and the respective investigations are ongoing.

