Two injured in Jersey Shore paragliding crashes

WILDWOOD — Two people were hospitalized this week after their paragliders crashed in separate incidents along the Jersey Shore.

On Saturday afternoon, a motorized paraglider crashed on the beach in Wildwood, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Spencer Avenue where police found a man strapped into his seat while the glider was on its side in the sand.

The crash happened when the man's parachute got tangled and collapsed, causing him to fall 30 to 40 feet, police reported witnesses as saying. The man, who was not identified, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional medical Center in Atlantic City for further treatment.

On Wednesday a 46-year-old man was seriously injured when he crashed in the water in Keansburg, police in that town said. Police who responded to the scene reported finding the man around 100 yards west of the fishing pier. While the man was initially reported as being unconscious he had regained consciousness by the time police arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told police the man had launched the glider off the beach, but lost control before landing face first in the water. He was pulled from the water with multiple injuries, police said. He was removed from the beach by a Humvee, and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by helicopter, police said.

Police in Wildwood are asking anyone with information about that crash to call the detective division at 609-522-0222.

