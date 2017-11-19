Three from New Jersey named Rhodes Scholars

PRINCETON — Three students New Jersey roots, including one from Princeton University have been named the newest group of Rhodes Scholars.

Colts Neck resident Christopher D'Urso from the University of Pennsylvania, Jordan Thomas, a Princeton University student from South Plainfield, and Jasmine Brown of Hillsborough were among 32 chosen for the prestigious honor.

D'Urso is a senior who will receive a bachelor's degree in international relations and a master's degree in public administration. Thomas is a senior majoring at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and double minoring in Portuguese Language and Culture and African-American Studies. Brown is a senior who majors in biology, with a focus in neuroscience.

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the 32 men and women chosen from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.

The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years.

Also selected was an international group of scholars representing 64 different countries. About 100 scholars will be selected worldwide this year.

The scholarships are worth about $68,000 per year, according to the Rhodes Trust.

The first class of American Rhodes Scholars entered Oxford in 1904.

