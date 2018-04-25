Two dogs abandoned on Route 1 in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — One of two dogs abandoned off Route 1 died while an animal shelter cares for the other.

The dogs were found separately within the same week near the Jose Tejas restaurant on the northbound side just before Route 9, according to the Woodbridge Animal Group (WAG).

One of the dogs, a female, was picked up by police after being struck by a car and died enroute to their office.

WAG said the dogs weighed about 20 pounds each and were identical with the same collar and appeared to be the same age and the same breed. Their underweight made it difficult to determine a breed but the shelter thought they were pit bulls.

They also appeared to have the same flat feet and urine irritation from being in a crate too long.

WAG said there is a unspecified cash reward for information about whoever abandoned the dogs. The shelter also says anyone can surrender unwanted dogs to their address with no questions asked.

"Please do not put the dogs in danger of being killed by a car or people in danger by the dogs possibly causing a serious accident on the highway," the group wrote.

Woodbridge police have not yet returned a message.