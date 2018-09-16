Two die as ‘distressed’ swimmers drown in Hazlet creek

HAZLET — Two men died Sunday afternoon while swimming in Monmouth County's Thornes Creek.

Hazlet Police Sgt. Nick Greene told New Jersey 101.5 that four men were swimming in the creek along the Henry Hudson Trail around 2:30 p.m. and became "distressed" as high tide came in. One of the men was pulled to safety by two Hazlet officers, while another made it out on his own, according to Greene. The two other men, both in their 40s, went underneath the water and didn't come back up.

Several nearby boats joined in the search for the men.

The bodies of the two missing swimmers were later found under the water by divers from the Monmouth County Maritime Emergency Response Team (MERT). Greene did not disclose the identities of anyone involved pending notification of the next of kin of the deceased. It's not known what caused all four men to suddenly have trouble in the water. Thrones Creek feeds into the Raritan Bay.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Department, Union Beach Police, the West Keansburg & North Centerville Fire Companies, West Keansburg and Union Beach Marine Units, Hazlet, Union Beach and Keyport First Aid Squads, Hazlet, Union Beach and Monmouth County OEM, Matawan and Middletown Fire Companies, and Brevent Park Fire Marine Unit all respond.

Amajeets Parmar of New Brunswick died in the rough surf of Seaside Heights on Saturday evening when a wave hit him and knocked him unconscious facedown in the water.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

