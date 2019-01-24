Two crashes on Routes 78, 195 cause big delays

ROBBINSVILLE — Commuters had two headaches to deal with during the Thursday morning commute.

A tractor trailer spilled fuel onto the eastbound lanes of Route 78 near Route 31 in Clinton after a crash sent it into the median just before 4 a.m, according to Trooper Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for State Police The incident created a multi-mile delay for the entire morning commute, as cleanup continued after 10 a.m.

Goez said a dumpster fell off a flatbed truck on Route 195 westbound after it hit the overpass that carries traffic between the Turnpike and Route 195 around 8:45 a.m. dropping its load of cardboard into the left lane. A Volvo S60 sedan also struck the truck.

A multimile eastbound delay developed on Route 195 along with a delay on the overpass.

Goez said there were no serious injuries in either crash.

NJ Transit, which has had its daily share of problems over the past year, was a better option for commuters with no canceled trains on Thursday morning, according to the Twitter feeds of each line.

Tractor trailer crash on I-78 east near Route 31 (NJ DOT)

A crash on Route 1 in Edison near Route 287 late in the morning commute brought down wires and created delays in both directions approaching the area.

