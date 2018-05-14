TV show renewals, cancellations that matter to New Jersey

It's hard for me to find new TV shows to get interested in, because I fear that once I do, they'll get cancelled.

Where once networks gave shows like "Seinfeld," "MASH," and "Hill Street Blues" time to find an audience, now the time is much shorter as networks are much quicker to pull the plug. Fortunately for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC picked it up after Fox cancelled it, much like the peacock network did with "Taxi" in 1982.

Among the Jersey-related shows to get renewed this year is "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." Not so lucky was Kevin Spacey's old vehicle. "House Of Cards" which collapsed once he was fired.

For the complete list of TV shows that are either cancelled or renewed, click here.

