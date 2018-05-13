Turtle Back Zoo brings the wonder of the wild to New Jersey

Bill Doyle, Townsquare Media

Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE — Zoos in Philadelphia and the Bronx might be the big names when it comes to seeing a wide variety of wild animals, but the Turtle Back Zoo has plenty to see without having to leave the state.

The zoo has a wide array of exhibits and events that can appeal to the animal lover in everyone. Turtle Back also features a rehabilitation program for sea turtles.

To learn more about the zoo check out its website.

 

