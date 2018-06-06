Turning 40? Stop doing these 11 things — Forever 39 Podcast

Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

There are lots of things to look forward to when you turn 40 — aging skin, restlessness in your career, raising your kids while also caring for your parents and a body that simply doesn't have as much energy to keep up with your demanding lifestyle. Sounds like a lot of fun, right?

Actually, you can choose to have a negative attitude about turning 40, but we would rather look at all the positives that come with aging — wisdom, being more comfortable in your own skin and finally having the courage to live the life you want on your terms, and not someone else's. See, we told you it's not all bad!

On this episode of Forever 39, we encourage you to embrace 40 and look at the ways it can set you free from the confines of your 20s and 30s. For this topic, we get our inspiration from a FashionBeans list that reveals the 11 things people should stop doing once they turn 40. We think number 11 rings true the most.

So click on the podcast player above to hear the list. Perhaps you can add one or two things to the FashionBeans list?

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

