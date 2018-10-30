Tuesday NJ weather: Sunny, dry, breezy, cool

Hello, high pressure! We've got a few days of pleasant weather in the forecast, including some warmer temperatures just in time for Halloween. Medium-range, rain and cooler air will return by the weekend.

Tuesday morning is starting off in the 30s and 40s, and Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. Not bad at all, especially given the abundant sunshine. But we remain a few degrees below normal for late October.

Just like Monday, a slight breeze will keep the cool air moving around. Top wind speeds will be around 20 mph. No big deal, you'll just need a jacket all day.

Tuesday night will be comfortably chilly, thanks to clear skies and calmer winds. Low temps will dip into the lower 40s for most of the state, with frosty 30s once again in NW NJ and the Pine Barrens.

The warming trend begins Wednesday , which is Halloween. Under partly sunny skies, we'll see high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. I guess it's worth nothing that one model — the NAM — shows a shower or sprinkle chance in northern New Jersey during trick-or-treating time. (A steady batch of rain will be holding firm just to the northwest of NJ.) Our rain chance is a slight one at best, and an isolated risk at best, so I'm opting to keep the forecast dry and pleasant.

Believe it or not, November begins Thursday , and we get even warmer! High temperatures will rise into the near-record lower 70s, despite skies becoming mostly cloudy. I can't rule out a stray shower in NW NJ at some point Thursday. But again, for most of the state and most of the day, it will be quite delightful.

Our weather goes downhill starting Thursday evening as a slow-moving cold front complex arrives. That will deliver an extended period of wet weather, lasting all the way through Saturday morning .

So yes, Friday looks pretty wet and soggy. (Although I'm not ready to declare it a washout just yet — i.e. it's not going to rain all day.) Friday morning will remain quite warm, near 70 degrees. But thermometers will fall to the mid to upper 50s by the end of the day.

This cooldown will not be of the "brutal arctic blast" variety we'll inevitably feel this winter. Winds will be manageable, and temperatures will sink subtly. Furthermore, it's not going to get cold , just cooler .

After rain clears out by Saturday midday , we'll see clearing skies through the rest of the weekend. High temperatures should be seasonable, close to 60 degrees, through early next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.