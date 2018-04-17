Tuesday NJ weather: Breezy and cool with a few showers

Well we can officially call Monday's heavy rain record-breaking . Top totals were over 4 inches in North Jersey — it's no wonder we saw such dramatic and widespread flash flooding. Newark Airport tallied 2.99 inches of rainfall during the calendar day Monday, breaking the previous record for the date set in 1986.

Many waterways are still running high and fast thanks to the runoff from Monday's rain. Be sure to obey any and all road closures, cones, etc. A formal Flood Warning continues for the Rockaway River at Boonton (Morris County) and the Millstone River at Blackwells Mills (Somerset County).

We have a much quieter weather forecast ahead — no big storm systems, no big warmups, no big cooldowns. But it's far from perfect — sporadic showers, and temperatures at or below seasonal normals.

Tuesday is starting breezy, with occasional gusts over 20 mph, and cool, with temperatures near 40 degrees. I've actually scaled back my high temperature slightly based on the latest model trends, limiting thermometers to about 50 degrees (give or take) for Tuesday afternoon .

The day will begin with alternating periods of sun and clouds. Then, after about 1 p.m., we'll be watching for some rain showers to develop overhead. Those showers, by definition, will be fairly light and fairly scattered. But everyone in the state could get wet at some point late Tuesday .

A shower chance continues for Tuesday evening . And, if temps drop fast enough after sunset, there could be a few snowflakes mixed in amongst the highest elevations of NW NJ. Don't bother taking out your snowman-building supplies though — no accumulation or travel issues are expected.

After showers end, we'll see clearing skies and feel chilly temperatures Tuesday night . Most low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.

If you're looking for a pleasant Spring day, Wednesday will be your best bet this week. I'm staying optimistic, keeping mostly sunny skies in the forecast. High temperatures should bounce to a near-normal 60 degrees for Wednesday afternoon .

Thursday will peak in the lower 60s, but it's going to be a far less "pretty" day. A round of rain showers is possible throughout Thursday morning , followed by substantial cloud cover and a brisk wind (gusting to 30 mph) for Thursday afternoon .

Looking ahead toward the weekend , and the forecast looks good. Expect upper 50s and partly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday , while Sunday and Monday look to be sunnier and slightly warmer in the lower 60s.

Next shot at 70+ degrees won't come until late next week . Our next 80+ degree day will probably be in May .

