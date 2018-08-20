Try this simple New Jersey lunch!

About three years ago I took my daughter to Italy to celebrate my LAST kid getting out of school and to visit family. While in Florence (Firenze in Italy) I happened upon Il Mercato Centrale . Downstairs were fruits, vegetables, and flowers in colors that looked like artwork. Upstairs was a food court that could only be rivaled in heaven, and the chances of me getting there might not be good, so I jumped in face first.

One of my favorite lunches ever in Italy was there at the market. I tried to replicate it for my friends at work on Monday. Very simple.

Toasted slices of Italian bread (Calandra's if you can get it)

Slices of fresh Jersey tomatoes

Basil

Parsley

Olive oil

Slices of good prosciutto

Chunks of fresh mozzarella

In the middle, a nice chunk of Burrata.

Kylie Moore photo

Until a few years ago I had never heard of burrata cheese, but now you can find it in most supermarkets, at least in New Jersey. If you like fresh mozzarella, especially buffalo mozzarella, you will love burrata.

The only thing I left out of today's dish was a light drizzle of balsamic reduction on top on the whole dish to top it off. If you ever go to Florence, skip a church or museum and check out this market. If you don't get to Florence, anyone can make this at home and close your eyes and dream.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :