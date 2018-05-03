Try this authentic Mexican dish for Cinco de Mayo!

I guess if you asked what my specialty in cooking, I'd have to say Italian. However, a close second is definitely Mexican/American. I got a little cooking lesson from a friend's mom who is from Puebla Mexico a few years ago.

Although we don't have all the authentic ingredients they have in Mexico there are ways to make what we have here work pretty well. This one is a little more labor intensive than my usual Mexican offerings, but not much, and it's worth every minute.