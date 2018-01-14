Try Craig Allen’s Sugar Cookie Bars!

YUMMY! (Craig Allen photo).

I always associate sugar cookies with Christmas…my grandmother always made them for the holidays!

Better yet, years later, she shared her recipe, and we made them together!

So….Sugar Cookies = Ho-Ho-Ho memories!

But, since these are BARS…you can feel free to make, and ENJOY, them anytime!

Here’s what you will need:

2 & 1/2 cups flour

1/2 t baking powder

1/2 t salt

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 T sour cream

1 t vanilla extract

Let’s get started!

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Dry ingredients (Craig Allen photo).

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, and set aside.

A blur of buttery, sugary SPEED! (Craig Allen photo).

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar til light and fluffy (about 3 minutes).

Add the egg, sour cream and vanilla, and beat til combined.

Adding the dry ingredients (Craig Allen photo).

Slowly add in the flour.

Lotsa “dough!” (Craig Allen photo).

As you can see, the batter will be thick, and somewhat crumbly.

“Batter Up!” (Craig Allen photo).

Press the batter/dough into a greased 9 x 13 baking pan…

Smooth! (Craig Allen photo).

…spread the batter evenly, using your (damp) hands, or the back of a spatula.

Bake at 375 degrees for 15-17 minutes…

In the oven…and almost done! (Craig Allen photo).

…or until the edges just start to turn a golden brown.

While your sugar cookie bars are in the oven, its time to make the FROSTING!

You will need:

5 T butter, softened

3 T milk

2-3 t vanilla

4 cups powdered sugar (frosting is very SWEET, just so you know).

3-5 drops of food coloring

Frosting ingredients…waiting to come to life! (Craig Allen photo).

Mix all the frosting ingredients…

Another blur of speed! (Craig Allen photo).

…til fluffy/creamy! (and YUMMY, I must add!).

I started with 3 drops of food coloring… (Craig Allen photo).

Add desired amount of food coloring…

It’s turning…green (Craig Allen photo).

…starting with 3…and I bumped it up to 5, to give the frosting just the right…

“Mint!” (Craig Allen photo).

…mint green look!

Of course, you can choose any color you’d like! I didn’t want to go to the store…and I had yellow and green food color on hand…

While you’ve been making the frosting, you have (obviously) removed to the cake pan of “bars-to-be” from the oven…

Golden brown along the edges…and cooling (Craig Allen photo).

…and set them aside, to allow them to FULLY cool.

When totally cooled:

FROSTED! (Craig Allen photo).

Frost….

YUMMY! (Craig Allen photo).

And…ENJOY!