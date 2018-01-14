Try Craig Allen’s Sugar Cookie Bars!
I always associate sugar cookies with Christmas…my grandmother always made them for the holidays!
Better yet, years later, she shared her recipe, and we made them together!
So….Sugar Cookies = Ho-Ho-Ho memories!
But, since these are BARS…you can feel free to make, and ENJOY, them anytime!
Here’s what you will need:
2 & 1/2 cups flour
1/2 t baking powder
1/2 t salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 large egg
2 T sour cream
1 t vanilla extract
Let’s get started!
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, and set aside.
In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar til light and fluffy (about 3 minutes).
Add the egg, sour cream and vanilla, and beat til combined.
Slowly add in the flour.
As you can see, the batter will be thick, and somewhat crumbly.
Press the batter/dough into a greased 9 x 13 baking pan…
…spread the batter evenly, using your (damp) hands, or the back of a spatula.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15-17 minutes…
…or until the edges just start to turn a golden brown.
While your sugar cookie bars are in the oven, its time to make the FROSTING!
You will need:
5 T butter, softened
3 T milk
2-3 t vanilla
4 cups powdered sugar (frosting is very SWEET, just so you know).
3-5 drops of food coloring
Mix all the frosting ingredients…
…til fluffy/creamy! (and YUMMY, I must add!).
Add desired amount of food coloring…
…starting with 3…and I bumped it up to 5, to give the frosting just the right…
…mint green look!
Of course, you can choose any color you’d like! I didn’t want to go to the store…and I had yellow and green food color on hand…
While you’ve been making the frosting, you have (obviously) removed to the cake pan of “bars-to-be” from the oven…
…and set them aside, to allow them to FULLY cool.
When totally cooled:
Frost….
And…ENJOY!
