Wednesday afternoon President Trump said he'll sign something that will end separating families who've crossed the U.S. border illegally. He had ordered the Attorney General back in April to follow the law as is was written and signed over a decade ago.

However, past presidents had adopted a policy of "catch and release" and not following the law against illegal border crossings, especially when it came to people coming over with children. Now the Democrats, the emotional hemophiliacs on the left and their friends in the media might have to pay attention to something else happening in the country or the world.

As long as it's negative and they can tie it to Trump, it won't be long 'til they're on to the next round of hyperbolic histrionics and pandering politicians crowd social media and the airwaves. I have a real soft spot for immigrants, being close to my own grandparents who all came from desperate poverty and extreme situations. However, the hypocrisy and phoniness of all the players in the media and the left was sickening and I couldn't be happier it's over.

What card will the left play next? The Democratic Party doesn't want this issue solved. They desperately need some heavy duty overemotional ammunition going into the mid-terms this fall. Can't wait to see what's next!

