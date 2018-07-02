Trump stops at another NJ wedding

BEDMINSTER — President Donald Trump started his weekend in New Jersey by crashing a wedding at his golf resort on Friday.

Hours after arriving at his National Golf Club in Bedminster, the president stopped by the wedding of Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz, according to TMZ.

Video shows the president planting a kiss on Buchholtz's cheek and shaking the groom's hand to cheers from the couple's guests before making a quick exit.

According to their respective Linkedin profiles, Buchholtz works for Mars Wrigley in Hackettstown, while Papa is a business education teacher in the Parsippany-Troy Hills school district.

It's not the first time Trump has made an appearance at a wedding at the facility..

Last June Trump made an appearance at the wedding of Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill to chants of "USA" as he handed out "Make America Great Again" caps and posed for pictures.

