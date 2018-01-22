Trump ‘cemetery’ mourns values artists say he killed

BEDMINSTER — A political art group placed several “tombstones” near President Donald Trump’s golf club on the first anniversary of his inauguration — mourning, they say, the values the president has let die.

In a video posted by the group INDECLINE, artists construct six tombstones of wood labelled “Our Future,” “The American Dream,” “Decency,” “the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” The Last Snowman,” “Our Future” and “Those Bootstraps They Keep Talking About.”

A spokesperson for INDECLINE told NJ.com each of the labels matches an event during Trump’s first year in office.

The video shows four artists wearing skeleton masks, loading the “tombstones” into a white van with magnetic Time Warner Cable signs they put on the sides, and setting the “cemetery” up in the dark of night. They were placed behind a gated area with an arch labeled “Trump Cemetery.”

At the end, the four celebrate their display by pouring bottles of Country Club malt liquor onto the “Decency” plot.

Bedminster mayor Steven Parker told NJ.com the Secret Service and police were notified about the graveyard, but it is being considered a prank.

The artists said they were inspired to create their display by a Washington Post article from last March that described how the Trump family filed plans for a graveyard at the Bedminster club in 2014. The video included clips of news coverage about the plots located behind the club’s first tee.

Contact Dan at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on