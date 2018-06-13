Truck overturns on Turnpike, spills load of garbage

WOODBRIDGE — An overturned tractor trailer that dumped its load of garbage made a mess of the New Jersey Turnpike on Wednesday morning.

The tractor trailer flipped onto its side around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound truck lanes, just south of Exit 11 for the Garden State Parkway, and blocked all the outer lanes for the initial cleanup. The left lane was opened for traffic around 7 a.m.



ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported the truck hit a car, spinning the truck around to face the opposite direction as it landed, and its load spread over all three travel lanes. At least three people were injured and hospitalized, according to the report.

State Police have not yet returned a message seeking details about the crash.

The crash also caused delays on the Parkway approaching its exit with the Turnpike. Drivers also used Route 1 and Route 440 as alternatives to get around the delay.

