Crash on the southbound Garden State Parkway near #131 for Metropark (NJ DOT)

WOODBRIDGE — A crash involving a tow truck on the Garden State Parkway created a multi-mile delay near the Metropark exit at the start of the afternoon commute.

State Police Major Brian Polite said a tow truck hit a guard rail near Exit 131 around 3 p.m., went up an embankment and hit the overpass for the Middlesex Essex Turnpike, according to their preliminary report.

The roadway runs in front of the Metropark NJ Transit station and offers quick access to the southbound Parkway.

Engineers are inspecting the bridge for any possible damage from the impact.

The driver of the truck, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police closed three to four lanes for clean up and investigation of the crash, creating a 14-mile delay back to Route 78 in Hillside.

