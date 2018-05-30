Truck fire, gas spill closes parts of Turnpike, Route 1 & 9

TRENTON — Incidents closed sections of two major New Jersey highways on Wednesday.

A dump truck fire on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike closed the outer lanes just north of Exit 6 for Route 206 around 10 a.m., according to Trooper Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for State Police. The incident also involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck but the circumstances remained under investigation.

Goez said both drivers were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. The dump truck , which was fully engulfed, was registered to Cardella Trucking of North Bergen and was hauling dirt.

New Jersey Fast Traffic said one lane was reopened around 10:45 a.m. with rubbernecking delays in the inner lanes. Video of the incident showed damage to the guardrail between the inner and outer lanes.

State Police have not yet returned a message about the fire.

Linden police said a tanker truck turning left from Stiles Street onto southbound Route 1 overturned and spilled 9,000 gallons of gasoline around 8:30 a.m.

Route 1 was closed in both directions between Pleasant Street and S. Wood Avenue while the Linden Fire Department and the Union County Hazardous Material cleaned the spill.

The ramp to southbound Route 1 from the Goethals Bridge was also closed.

Police did not know how long the closure would be in effect.