Trooper killed in crash buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Members of the New Jersey State Police and other dignitaries were on hand as Trooper Brian McNally was laid to rest this week at Arlington National Cemetery.

McNally was killed in a crash in May on his way back from reserve duty in Pennsylvania. Before graduating as a member of the 154th State Police Academy Class McNally served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, the State Police said at the time. Col. Patrick Callahan said at the time that the members of the State Police were "devastated by the tragic loss of Trooper McNally."

Callahan and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal were among the delegation from New Jersey to attend the funeral. In the video shared by the Office of the Attorney General McNally's flag draped coffin can be seen rolling through the cemetery on a horse-drawn caisson. Members of the Marine Corps can also be seen saluting the casket, while a Marine Corps honor guard brought him to his final resting place.

McNally spent most of his life in Morris Township and Morristown, according to the video. He was born in Livingston, and became a certified EMT at just 14. He was also an Eagle Scout. After graduating from the Citadel he served on active duty with the Marines, including serving overseas in Afghanistan as a Captain.

"Brian had a booming voice and infections laugh," the video said. "He always knew that he wanted to lead a life of service in uniform, always believing in Honor, Duty, Fidelity."

Having served with the State Police since 2014, a statement on the State Police Facebook page said McNally "dedicated his life to serving his country and state, putting the lives of others before his own."

"He will forever remain at Arlington National Cemetery, our nation's most hallowed ground for those who served our country," the post said.

