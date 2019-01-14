LAKEWOOD — A person was carjacked at knifepoint on Sunday night and his car stolen as he arrived at a friend's house.

The 24-year-old man arrived at his friend's home on East Spruce Street in Lakewood and was forcibly removed from his black 2007 BMW by three men wearing ski masks just before 11 p.m., according to Lakewood police spokesman Capt. Greg Staffordsmith.

The men fought before stabbing the driver at least twice in the stomach and once in the head and driving off in the BMW, Staffordsmith said.

Staffordsmith said the injured man made his way to the front porch and tripped a home security alarm, which summoned police. The homeowner took his friend, a Lakewood resident, to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus.

Two of the men were described by police were described as standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches and chunky; the other, as 5 feet and 10 or 11 inches and thin. The BMW has a New Jersey license plate J96-GXJ

The trio then entered the BMW and sped off in an unknown direction, Staffordsmith said. The 24-year-old victim was able to locate his friend, who then transported him to a hospital.

Staffordsmith said the men are considered to be armed and dangerous and the vehicle has not been recovered. He asked anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 732-363-0200 ext. 5340.

