Trick-or-treating South Jersey girl says there was needle in Tootsie Roll

Sewing needle found in a Tootsie Roll (Runnemede Police)

RUNNEMEDE — A 12-year-old girl told police she found a needle in a Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Runnemede Paul Dailey said the girl found the 2-in. needle on Iva Court between 3:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

The girl's mother, Charlene Dever-Wagoner, posted on her Facebook page that her daughter found the needle as she was trying to break the piece of candy in half.

Dailey said no other tainted candy was reported to police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

 

Filed Under: Camden County, Newsletter, Runnemede
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top