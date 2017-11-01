Trick-or-treating South Jersey girl says there was needle in Tootsie Roll

RUNNEMEDE — A 12-year-old girl told police she found a needle in a Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Runnemede Paul Dailey said the girl found the 2-in. needle on Iva Court between 3:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

The girl's mother, Charlene Dever-Wagoner, posted on her Facebook page that her daughter found the needle as she was trying to break the piece of candy in half.

Dailey said no other tainted candy was reported to police.

