Tribute to Jersey legend Clarence Clemons

Clarence Clemons is certainly a NJ rock legend. He passed away in 2011 and since then, his son Nick has carried the torch of giving back to the community and performing great music.

We were honored to be joined in studio by Nick and another Jersey rock legend, JT Bowen.

Photo: Barb Deitz-Caprioni

JT was the lead singer for Clarence Clemons and the Red Bank Rockers. Nick organized some great musicians including JT to perform the classic duet, which Clarence performed with Jackson Browne, "You're a Friend of Mine". Kim on vocals with JT, Scott on sax, Jose on bass and Joe on guitar.

Great rendition. Great company in the morning. Great event coming up on Saturday, January 12th at Bar Anticipation from 1:30pm until early Sunday morning wrapping up around 1:30am for the 7th Annual Clarence Clemons Big Man's Birthday Bash.

For the past few years, my podcast co-host Jessica Gibson and I have been proud to help this great cause by hosting the event. This year, proceeds will benefit our friends at CFC Loud-N-Clear and the Monmouth County SPCA .

Get your tickets HERE and stop by the stage between 8pm and 10pm!

