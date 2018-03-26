Trev’s sons try their joke out on Jay Black
The comedy didn't end when the show was over at the Brook Art Center Saturday night in Bound Brook. "Speaking Millennial, The Comedy Show" was a huge success! Hundreds of people turned out to watch as Bill Spadea and Jessica Nutt brought on New Jersey 101.5 personalities/comedians Steve Trevelise, Eric Potts, and Jay Black. There was also a special guest comedian Vinnie Nardiello who did a few minutes as well as Jay's 11 year old son, Kean.
My sons Albert and Lennon had been working on a joke and after it was all over, they tried it out of Jay Black. If you like dogs, cats, and broccoli, you'll love this!
