Trev’s boys execute their version of the “Philly Special”

One of the greatest plays of the Eagles Super Bowl win was the "Philly Special" where running back Corey Clement took the snap and pitched the ball to Trey Burton who threw to a wide open quarterback Nick Foles for a touchdown. My sons ran their version in their HEWYBL Flag Football League.

Quarterback Albert Trevelise handed off to a Liam who handed it off to Lennon Trevelise — who then threw downfield to his brother Albert. Albert ran it in for a touchdown after a brief stumble. If you listen closely as in anywhere near the audio, you can hear dad screaming in the background!