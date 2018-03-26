Trevia winner wiggles ears at Speaking Millennial show

When Sam called in to play Trevia Wednesday night I asked her the obvious question any "Bewitched" fan would: "Can you do that thing with your nose ?" she said "No but I can wiggle my ears." Despite that, plus the fact that it was radio, I made her answer a question from the New Jersey category which she chose. She nailed it and won tickets to our "Speaking Millennial" comedy show last Saturday night at the Brook Art Theatre.

After the show, Sam came up with her Mom, Donna, to say "Hi" and I put her to the test. Watch how Sam effortlessly wiggles her ears on command. Next time I'll get her to do the Barbara Eden "I Dream Of Jeannie" blink .

More from New Jersey 101.5 :