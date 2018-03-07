Trev boys ‘tackle’ the nor’easter

Once upon a time when kids got the day off because of the snow, they went outside and played. Those times still exist in Roosevelt where my sons Albert and Lennon spent the day playing against 3 of their friends in a touch football game. They would have played tackle but since it's on tape, they didn't want their parents to find out!

No video games were harmed during the making of this video. But one of the things I love about where I live is that you can be a kid longer in Roosevelt and I'm hoping my sons get everything they can out of this!

