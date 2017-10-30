Trev — Athletes picked the wrong place to protest

The problem I see with the NFL and now high school and college football protests is that they picked the wrong time and place to do it. By kneeling for the National Anthem they've confused their issue of police brutality and racial injustice with a disrespect for the American flag and those who fought and died for what it represents. It's confusing people and the time spent trying to clear up that confusion is time that could be better spent getting their point across.

The NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB open their games with the National Anthem as a matter of taking pride in our country, warts and all. Taking away from that just upsets people to the point where they are turning away from the game in droves. When you stage a protest, you want to do it at a time and place where it's all about you, like say the various marches that have gone on through our history. You don't want to confuse the issue or share the spotlight.

Protesting the National Anthem suggests a dislike for our country. That's what people can't get past. This has been going on for over a year and the only dialogue I've seen is about people being upset with the other side, and of course President Trump. Because whenever people are upset about anything, they can always link it back to President Trump.

I have no doubt that those who kneel sincerely believe in their cause. I just think they need to find another way to get the point across.

