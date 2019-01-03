Trenton’s pooping panhandler sent to Florida

A homeless man in Trenton who once pooped next to a police cruiser has been sent to Florida according to a column by LA Parker in the Trentonian. The man, known only as Jose, who had been begging for years in Trenton on Hamilton Avenue and Route 29, was given a bus ticket by a consortium of organizations led by the New Jersey Transit Police and their Outreach Program. They provided the one way bus ticket to send Jose’ to Florida to meet up with some relatives.

He was known for aggressive panhandling, alcohol addiction, and homelessness. According to Parker, the pooping incident took place in September when a police officer questioned Jose about his behavior. According to the Trentonian, Jose dropped his pants and defecated next to the officer’s car. Other than New Jersey Transit, other organizations involved in the program include the Trenton courts and Mercer County.

More from New Jersey 101.5