Trenton’s Patriots Week celebrates our revolutionary history

NJ has a rich history, but not everybody knows it. My friend and fellow battlefield preservationist, Tom Pyle, joined me Wednesday on the air to discuss the events of Patriot’s Week going on between Christmas and New Years in our state capitol.

It’s a celebration of our revolutionary history and the contribution of some New Jersesyans toward our nation’s founding. Tom will be giving a lecture during the week about the founder who no one really knows, but should. His name is David Brearly and you can thank him for the Electoral College.

And as a supporter of President Trump, I do almost every day.

