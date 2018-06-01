‘Trenton Makes’ bridge now in rainbow lights

TRENTON — The iconic "Trenton Makes" bridge was lit with new state-of-the-art letters on a special anniversary on Thursday night.

The formerly red letters that spelled out "Trenton Makes The World Takes" were replaced by LED lighting that can change colors. The lights have been off-and-on for testing since the beginning of the year and were lit in Eagles green after the team's Super Bowl win, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

"Doesn't matter where you are in the United States. When you say 'Trenton Makes, the World Takes' people know where you are from," Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said at a ceremony in the parking lot of the neighboring Route 1 bridge.

Thursday was the 100th anniversary of the Lower River Bridge becoming a public bridge. The bridge had been controlled by the Pennsylvania Railroad Company and a toll was charged to cross. Once the bridge became public, it became toll-free, according to DRJTBC spokesman Joe Donnelly.

There have been a succession of vehicular and railroad bridges at that location over the years. The current 1,022-foot bridge is a five-span Warren truss built in 1928.

The "Trenton Makes" sign was first erected in 1935 and replaced in 2005.