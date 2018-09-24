Trenton cop faces more rape charges involving second child

William L. Sanchez-Monllor (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

TRENTON — A city police officer who was already facing charges of raping a 14-year-old girl who he is the legal guardian has been hit with additional charges involving another victim.

William L. Sanchez-Monllor, 36, of Burlington Township, was charged with six new counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one new count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced on Monday. The assaults happened in Burlington County on "multiple occasions."

Sanchez-Monllor was arrested at his home last Tuesday. He had originally been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The child identified in the first complaint was a 14-year-old girl in his care. Prosecutors did not say what the relationship of the second victim is to Sanchez-Monllor or how old that victim is. Coffina said details of the assaults against both victims have been sealed by a Superior Court judge.

Trenton police Capt. Stephen Varn said at the time of the arrest that Sanchez-Monllor has been a member of the department for eight years and is on paid suspension during the investigation.

Sanchez-Monllor is scheduled to have a detention hearing later in the week, according to Coffina.

