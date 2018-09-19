Trenton cop charged with raping teen girl in his care

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A veteran Trenton police officer was charged with raping a 14-year-old girl for whom he was the legal guardian.

Officer William L. Sanchez-Monllor, 36, of Burlington Township, is accused of penetrative rape on at least two occasions.

He was arrested Tuesday at his home and has his first appearance in Superior Court on Wednesday, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Cofina.

Sanchez-Monllor was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Trenton police spokesman Capt. Stephen Varn said Sanchez-Monllor is an eight-year veteran of the force and is on paid suspension pending further investigation of the case.

Sanchez-Monllor's arrest came the same day that state prosecutors announced the arrests of 24 men in New Jersey as part of Operation Open House , a sting that took down would-be predators who thought they had arranged to meet underage boys or girls for sex, officials said. Sanchez-Monllor was not part of that sting, but the operation did take down a Howell police sergeant.

