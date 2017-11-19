Trees fall, power knocked out as winds whip across New Jersey

TRENTON — Winds whipped through New Jersey on Sunday bringing down power lines, leafs, and tree limbs.

"This strong cold front will drive 40+ mph wind gusts. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all 21 counties in New Jersey until this evening," Townsquare chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. The mild temperatures in the 50s in the morning will fall through the afternoon, according to Zarrow.

Wind gusts on over 50 mph were recorded along the shore in Beach Haven, Toms River and Sandy Hook as well as inland in Morristown and Pennsauken, according to the National Weather Service. A gust of 60 was reported in High Point in the northwest corner of the state.

A man fell 60-feet from a roof at a construction site along River Road in Piscataway on Sunday morning. Police have not disclosed the circumstances of his death.

Newark Liberty International Airport reported delays of up to 45 minutes on departures and 2 hours on arrivals because of the wind, accoirding to FlightAware.com.

New Jersey Fast Traffic reported fallen trees closed Route 35 in Sherewsbury, Route 287 in Morristown and Route 202 in Far Hills. A tree brought down wires on top of a car on 6th Avenue near Ocean Avenue in Brick, according to the National Weather Service.

As of noon 9,000 PSE&G and JCP&L customers were without power mostly in Mercer, Monmouth, Morris, and Middlesex counties.