Transgender comic Julia Scotti — Trans kids’ parents should learn the truth

She dropped an F-bomb on America's Got Talent and came out as a transgendered in the same 4 minutes. If that isn't a "Jersey Girl," I don't know what is!

Julia Scotti, a transgendered woman who will be performing with Dennis and Judi Dec. 8 at the Millstone Performing Arts Center , is also a former school teacher and was asked about the New Jersey school policy of keeping transgender kids' gender identities secret from their parents.

"It's kind of a stupid rule to be honest with you." Scotti said. "There ought to be some sort of counseling or arbitration, a way to sit with parents and teachers and the kid in a way to sort of work through this, I think the better thing to do would be somehow get the school to sort of have a meeting of everybody including a psychological team."

Considering how parents would react to their children coming out, Julia says, "Trans kids more and more are getting support from their parents, so it's becoming not the issue that it once was, but there are kids who would just have a hell of a life at home if they came out. ... The problem is what happens when school pictures come out, or it's time for parent teacher conferences. Sooner or later, it's gonna come out".

Julia has seen what can happen when transgender kids come out to their parents.

"I think kids should be allowed to identify, but I don't want to see a kid put in jeopardy at home because believe me I've heard more than my share of stories of kids getting thrown out and kids committing suicide over this. There's got to be a better way." Scotti, said.

A former teacher, she's no stranger to this situation from the faculty side.

"I had a couple of kids come out to me as gay when I was teaching, and I did not tell the parents because I knew the situation they came from and I knew it was not going to end well," she said. "The ideal situation is to have some sort of system set up where the parents can be educated or at least addressed in a neutral situation. That's the key to this"

